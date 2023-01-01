Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Nissan Armada

16,643 KM

Details Description Features

$63,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Armada

SL Midnight Edition | Wireless phone charger | Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Armada

SL Midnight Edition | Wireless phone charger | Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 10706442
  3. 10706442
  4. 10706442
  5. 10706442
  6. 10706442
  7. 10706442
  8. 10706442
  9. 10706442
  10. 10706442
  11. 10706442
  12. 10706442
  13. 10706442
  14. 10706442
  15. 10706442
  16. 10706442
  17. 10706442
  18. 10706442
  19. 10706442
  20. 10706442
  21. 10706442
  22. 10706442
  23. 10706442
  24. 10706442
  25. 10706442
  26. 10706442
  27. 10706442
Contact Seller
Sale

$63,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,643KM
Used
VIN JN8AY2BB2N9813189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
2.937 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8
GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Brake Controller
671.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Coloured Fender Flares
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 20" ALL-SEASON
Running Boards and Side Steps
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
height adjustment
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather-appointed seat trim
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Bluetooth hands free phone system
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
transmission fluid temp
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Fore/Aft Movement
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
enhanced voice recognition
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System -inc: 13 speakers
4 USB connection port for compatible devices w/2 front (A type and C type) and 2 rear (A type and C type charge only)
12.3" multi-touch control display
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnectSM Services powered by SiriusXM
wi-fi hotspot and wireless phone charging
Windows and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera 155,725 KM $17,992 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV Tech | AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | Moonroof | 360 Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV Tech | AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | Moonroof | 360 Camera 63,355 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV Tech PKG | 7 Seater | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Rogue SV Tech PKG | 7 Seater | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof 61,690 KM $23,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Armada