$62,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Armada
Platinum
2022 Nissan Armada
Platinum
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,250KM
VIN JN8AY2DB6N9814746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum is a full-size SUV that excels in performance, luxury, and technology. Its powerful V8 engine, spacious and well-appointed interior, and advanced safety features make it an ideal choice for families and individuals who demand the best from their vehicle. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country road trip or navigating daily commutes, the Armada Platinum offers a refined and capable driving experience that stands out in its class. If you're in the market for a versatile and premium SUV, the 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum is definitely worth considering.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 NISSAN ARMADA PLATINUM
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 Nissan Armada please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Seats
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Garage Door Transmitter
- Surround View Camera
- Road Sign Recognition
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Trailer Brake Control
- Trailer Sway Control
- Traction Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- 12.3-Inch Touch-Screen
- Dual 8-Inch Monitor
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- HDMI Input
- 13-Speaker
- 5.6L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Exterior Features : Door handle color : chrome
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Front fog lights
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : power glass
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Heated windshield wiper rests
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V rear
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Active head restraints : dual front
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search
Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : horn/light operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : body-color
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome surround
Exterior Features : Mirror color : chrome
Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power folding
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : reverse gear tilt
Mirrors : Side mirrors : auto-dimming
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Comfort Features : Dash trim : simulated wood
Comfort Features : Door trim : simulated wood
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : 2 driver
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : audio system
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : driver seat
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : side mirrors
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V front
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Convenience Features : Storage : in floor
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in.
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat : ventilated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 10
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat : ventilated
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed
Powertrain : 4WD selector : electronic hi-lo
Powertrain : Battery saver
Towing and Hauling : Trailer wiring : 7-pin
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : front
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Easy entry : power driver seat
Convenience Features : Footwell lights
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Audio System : Digital Sound Processing
Audio System : Premium brand : Bose
Telematics : Navigation system : memory card
Telematics : Navigation system : touch screen display
Telematics : Navigation system : voice operated
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : auto high beam dimmer
Lights : Headlights : LED
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : anti-trapping
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : one-touch open/close
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : sliding sunshade
Roof : Moonroof / Sunroof : tilt/slide
Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning : independently controlled
Air Conditioning : Rear air conditioning zones : single
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders
Convenience Features : Adaptive cruise control
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Easy entry : manual rear seat
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Rear seat : heated
Seats : Rear seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row headrests : 2
Seats : Third row headrests : adjustable
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Powertrain : Alternator : 150 amps
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert
Safety : Cross traffic alert : rear
Safety : Lane deviation sensors
Safety : Lane keeping assist
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Safety : Traffic sign recognition
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Towing and Hauling : Trailer brake controller
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
Suspension : Front shock type : twin-tube gas
Suspension : Front struts
Suspension : Rear shock type : twin-tube gas
Safety : Rearview monitor : in mirror
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear folding
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Powertrain : Locking differential : center
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : rear
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link
Convenience Features : Cupholders : illuminated
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Seats : Third row seat folding : fold flat into floor
Seats : Third row seat type : 40-60 split bench
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) : front
Airbags : Knee airbags : dual front
Telematics : Smart device app function : maintenance status
Convenience Features : Wireless charging station : front
Audio System : Antenna type : element
Windows : Power windows : remotely operated
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front pedestrian
Safety : Driver attention alert system
Powertrain : Battery rating : 650 CCA
Telematics : Smart device app function : engine start
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : steering wheel
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : power tilt and telescopic
Suspension : Front suspension type : double wishbone
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : rear
Audio System : Total speakers : 12
Comfort Features : Interior accents : wood-tone
Convenience Features : Reading lights : third row
Seats : Third row seat folding : power
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar : diameter 36 mm
Towing and Hauling : Trailer hitch : receiver hitch
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time w/ on demand setting
Comfort Features : Door trim : leather
Suspension : Self leveling suspension
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : rear
Instrumentation : Gauge : oil pressure
Instrumentation : Gauge : transmission temperature
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : NissanConnect
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar : diameter 27 mm
Convenience Features : Memorized settings : climate control
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : vehicle and key memory
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Movie Listing
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Stocks
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Weather
Exterior Features : Running board color : body-color
Suspension : Rear suspension type : double wishbone
Safety : Camera system : surround view
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Video monitor
Telematics : Navigation data : real time traffic
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB front
Security : Anti-theft system : vehicle immobilizer
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : stainless steel
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB rear
Telematics : Navigation data : send destination to vehicle
Telematics : Smart device app compatibility : NissanConnect
Exterior Features : Rear trunk/liftgate : liftgate
Safety : Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : wireless Apple CarPlay
Telematics : Smart device app function : security event/collision alert
Telematics : Wi-Fi : hotspot
Exterior Features : Rear trunk/liftgate : power operated
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 12.3 in.
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum alloy with painted accents
Convenience Features : Center console : locking
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB-C front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB-C rear
Windows : Liftgate window : manual flip-up
Audio System : Headphone jacks : rear
Audio System : Headphones : wireless
Audio System : Remote control : video
In Car Entertainment : Video monitor location : dual rear
In Car Entertainment : Video monitor size : 8 in.
In Car Entertainment : Video system : auxiliary HDMI input
In Car Entertainment : Video system : DVD player
Telematics : Hands-free phone call integration
Exterior Features : Running boards
Roof : Roof rails : aluminum
Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic windshield
Comfort Features : Center console trim : simulated wood
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : vibrating steering wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
2022 Nissan Armada