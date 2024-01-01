Menu
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!.

2022 Nissan Frontier

43,200 KM

Details Description

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB SV 4X4

2022 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB SV 4X4

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,200KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK9NN625867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43K WHITE 5867
  • Mileage 43,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2022 Nissan Frontier