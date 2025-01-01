Menu
VIN 1N6ED1CM1NN636268

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
4WD | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | Back-up camera
Experience the rugged charm of this 2022 Nissan Frontier S! With just 21,547 km on the odometer, this low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. Boasting a powerful 3.8L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, it's perfect for both city driving and off-road excursions.

Key Features:
- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for smooth shifts
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Lane Assist for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera for easy parking and maneuvering
- 17" Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
- Deep Tinted Glass for privacy and UV protection
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. Whether you're looking to reserve this Frontier, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to help. Ready to feel the power of this impressive pickup? Book a test drive today and discover why the Nissan Frontier is the perfect blend of capability and comfort for your lifestyle.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Clock

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Window
power sliding rear
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth streaming (audio or text message)
voice recognition for audio features
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Siri Eyes Free and SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features

