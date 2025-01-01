$40,992+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2022 Nissan Frontier
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$40,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26,946 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | Back-up camera
Experience the rugged charm of this 2022 Nissan Frontier S! With just 21,547 km on the odometer, this low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure. Boasting a powerful 3.8L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, it's perfect for both city driving and off-road excursions.
Key Features:
- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for smooth shifts
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Lane Assist for enhanced safety
- Back-up camera for easy parking and maneuvering
- 17" Alloy Wheels for a stylish look
- Deep Tinted Glass for privacy and UV protection
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for comfort
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. Whether you're looking to reserve this Frontier, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to help. Ready to feel the power of this impressive pickup? Book a test drive today and discover why the Nissan Frontier is the perfect blend of capability and comfort for your lifestyle.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Powertrain
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490