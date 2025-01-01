Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

2022 Nissan Kicks

27,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks

S

12211299

2022 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,500KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV3NL525114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

Additional Features

Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

2022 Nissan Kicks