2022 Nissan Kicks

74,849 KM

Details

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks

S

12700341

2022 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
74,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV2NL473815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Fresh Powder]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25240
  • Mileage 74,849 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

2022 Nissan Kicks