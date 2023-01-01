2022 Nissan Kicks

Sale $29,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 7 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9957761

9957761 Stock #: F53DYC

F53DYC VIN: 3N1CP5DV0NL473776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53DYC

Mileage 11,766 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder 3.927 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs) 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Dark chrome grille Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 205/55R17 AS Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Driver Information Centre Illuminated Entry POWER REAR WINDOWS glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim audio Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Prima-Tex Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features odometer Gauges -inc: Speedometer Siri Eyes Free Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) streaming audio via Bluetooth Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8" colour touchscreen Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

