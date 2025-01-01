Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Nissan Murano

94,634 KM

Details Description Features

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle
13093214

2022 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13093214
  2. 13093214
  3. 13093214
  4. 13093214
  5. 13093214
  6. 13093214
  7. 13093214
  8. 13093214
  9. 13093214
  10. 13093214
  11. 13093214
  12. 13093214
  13. 13093214
  14. 13093214
  15. 13093214
  16. 13093214
  17. 13093214
  18. 13093214
  19. 13093214
  20. 13093214
  21. 13093214
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,634KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS6NC110814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69E9A
  • Mileage 94,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Unique Dark Hyper Silver
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
weather
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
movie listings
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
7" Colour Touch-Screen Display
SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required
6 months free trial)
stock info and sports scores) and USB connection power for iPod interface and other compatible devices in rear of centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S Locally Owned | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Rogue S Locally Owned | One Owner 152,542 KM $14,993 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory 1 Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory 1 Owner 78,137 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape Titanium Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM 115,530 KM $15,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2022 Nissan Murano