Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

27,402 KM

Details Description Features

$40,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

S Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

S Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,402KM
VIN 5N1DR3AC1NC242735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,402 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Back-up camera
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P255/60R18 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" J Painted Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,676 kgs (5,900 lbs)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
2 illuminated front USB connection ports (1 type A
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial Emergency Sos
1 Type C) for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Siri Eyes-Free/Google Assistant voice recognition and Over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware via Wi-Fi WPA2 connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2011 Infiniti G37 x Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Infiniti G37 x Locally Owned | Low KM's 128,362 KM $13,992 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE Locally Owned | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE Locally Owned | One Owner 255,920 KM $16,992 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder S Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Pathfinder S Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 27,402 KM $40,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Pathfinder