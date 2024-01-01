Menu
Come see this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder S **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Pathfinder comes equipped with these options: Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 J Painted Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tracker System. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

46,228 KM

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

S **New Arrival**

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

S **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,228KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3AC6NC235098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # R2396B
  • Mileage 46,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder S **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Pathfinder comes equipped with these options: Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" J Painted Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tracker System. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2022 Nissan Pathfinder