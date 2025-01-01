Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

114,662 KM

Details Description

$36,992

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Platinum Accident Free | 1 Owner

12880211

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
114,662KM
VIN 5N1DR3DFXNC240388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian-Green Pearl/Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6BKTX
  • Mileage 114,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Permit #0086
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$36,992

2022 Nissan Pathfinder