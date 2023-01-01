Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

28,424 KM

Details Description Features

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Pathfinder

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | Trailer Hitch

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | Trailer Hitch

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9895943
  2. 9895943
  3. 9895943
  4. 9895943
  5. 9895943
  6. 9895943
  7. 9895943
  8. 9895943
  9. 9895943
  10. 9895943
  11. 9895943
  12. 9895943
  13. 9895943
Contact Seller

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9895943
  • Stock #: F52BK7
  • VIN: 5N1DR3DF3NC217227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F52BK7
  • Mileage 28,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find something like this: local one owner trade with no accidents, great features, and in Platinum trim with balance of warranty!
Not likely going to last long on the lot and our Nissan store is already after it!

Features include:

* Third Row Seating
* Trailer hitch with 7-point wiring
* Power moonroof with power blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats
* Rear Climate Control with Heated Middle Quad seating
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Factory Remote Start

and so much more!
Like power tailgate, alloy wheels, roof rails, Blind Spot Monitor, navigation, Sirius/XM, Steering Assist, Terrain Control!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video!

At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,676 kgs (5,900 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Alloy w/Unique Finish
Tires: P255/50R20 All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 82,310 KM
$86,888 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 53,704 KM
$98,888 + tax & lic
2023 Jaguar I-PACE H...
 5,724 KM
$99,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory