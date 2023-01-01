2022 Nissan Pathfinder

$51,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9895943

9895943 Stock #: F52BK7

F52BK7 VIN: 5N1DR3DF3NC217227

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F52BK7

Mileage 28,424 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 5.25 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters GVWR: 2,676 kgs (5,900 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" Alloy w/Unique Finish Tires: P255/50R20 All-Season Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver Information Centre Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera NissanConnect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning ProPILOT ASSIST Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Window grid and fixed antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.