2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum | Trailer Hitch
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Stock #: F52BK7
- VIN: 5N1DR3DF3NC217227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find something like this: local one owner trade with no accidents, great features, and in Platinum trim with balance of warranty!
Not likely going to last long on the lot and our Nissan store is already after it!
Features include:
* Third Row Seating
* Trailer hitch with 7-point wiring
* Power moonroof with power blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats
* Rear Climate Control with Heated Middle Quad seating
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Factory Remote Start
and so much more!
Like power tailgate, alloy wheels, roof rails, Blind Spot Monitor, navigation, Sirius/XM, Steering Assist, Terrain Control!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
