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2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD One Owner | No Accidents | Off Lease | Factory Warranty Remaining Key Features:2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive SV Trim Package One Owner, Off Lease No Accidents Factory Powertrain Warranty Remaining Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads and Rotors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Button Start with Intelligent Key Backup Camera Alloy Wheels Practical, Efficient, and Ready for Every Season:The Qashqai SV AWD offers a comfortable ride, excellent visibility, and the confidence of intelligent all-wheel drive. Its thoughtfully designed interior, modern technology, and efficient powertrain make it an ideal choice for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. This Example:Is a one-owner, off-lease with a clean accident-free history and remaining factory powertrain warranty coverage. It has also been freshly equipped with brand new front and rear brake pads and rotors, providing added confidence for its next owner. Our Take:A clean, well-maintained Qashqai with an excellent ownership history, remaining factory warranty, and recent maintenance already completed. Comfortable, dependable, and exceptionally well suited to everyday driving. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2022 Nissan Qashqai

74,765 KM

Details Description

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Nissan Qashqai

1 Owner | 0 Claims | Off Lease

Watch This Vehicle
14424199

2022 Nissan Qashqai

1 Owner | 0 Claims | Off Lease

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

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Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,765KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW3NW473458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 73458
  • Mileage 74,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD One Owner | No Accidents | Off Lease | Factory Warranty Remaining
Key Features:2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
SV Trim Package
One Owner, Off Lease
No Accidents
Factory Powertrain Warranty Remaining
Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads and Rotors
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Push Button Start with Intelligent Key
Backup Camera
Alloy Wheels

Practical, Efficient, and Ready for Every Season:The Qashqai SV AWD offers a comfortable ride, excellent visibility, and the confidence of intelligent all-wheel drive. Its thoughtfully designed interior, modern technology, and efficient powertrain make it an ideal choice for commuting, road trips, and everything in between.

This Example:Is a one-owner, off-lease with a clean accident-free history and remaining factory powertrain warranty coverage. It has also been freshly equipped with brand new front and rear brake pads and rotors, providing added confidence for its next owner.

Our Take:A clean, well-maintained Qashqai with an excellent ownership history, remaining factory warranty, and recent maintenance already completed. Comfortable, dependable, and exceptionally well suited to everyday driving.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

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204-669-1248

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$22,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2022 Nissan Qashqai