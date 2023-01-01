2022 Nissan Rogue

Sale $37,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 5 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10234979

10234979 Stock #: F554K8

F554K8 VIN: 5N1AT3AB9NC683945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,594 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter 5.604 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs) Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels w/Grey Accents Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, 2 USBs, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, Siri Eyes free, voice recognition and han... Additional Features odometer Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Siri Eyes Free 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Trip Odometer and Trip Computer A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control 2 USBs Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto voice recognition and handsfree text messaging assistant

