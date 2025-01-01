$26,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F68YYE
- Mileage 34,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this low-mileage 2022 Nissan Rogue S! This accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures.
- Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic exterior for a striking presence
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors
- NissanConnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with power lumbar support
Experience the Nissan Rogue difference today! Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or get answers to any questions you may have. Your next adventure awaits don't miss out on this exceptional SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
