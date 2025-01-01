Menu
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this low-mileage 2022 Nissan Rogue S! This accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures. - Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic exterior for a striking presence - Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors - NissanConnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Heated Front Bucket Seats with power lumbar support Experience the Nissan Rogue difference today! Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or get answers to any questions you may have. Your next adventure awaits dont miss out on this exceptional SUV! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

2022 Nissan Rogue

34,753 KM

2022 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS

2022 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

34,753KM
VIN 5N1AT3AA7NC724256

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F68YYE
  • Mileage 34,753 KM

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this low-mileage 2022 Nissan Rogue S! This accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures.

- Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic exterior for a striking presence
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors
- NissanConnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with power lumbar support

Experience the Nissan Rogue difference today! Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or get answers to any questions you may have. Your next adventure awaits don't miss out on this exceptional SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Tachometer
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

engine coolant temp

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

odometer
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
A-IVI 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 USBs
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
voice recognition and handsfree text messaging assistant
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

