$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR CVT
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR CVT
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB8DV6NY259045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 114K BLUE 9045
- Mileage 114,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carvista
2018 Sun Tracker Sport Fish 22 DLX 115HP INC TRAILER 0 $42,988 + tax & lic
2022 NITRO Z20 250HP Pro XS INC Trailer & Electronics 0 $79,988 + tax & lic
2021 Sun Tracker Fishin' Barge 20 DLX 90HP MERC - INC TRAILER 0 $42,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carvista
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carvista
877-245-5756
2022 Nissan Sentra