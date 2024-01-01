Menu
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!

2022 Nissan Sentra

114,750 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,750KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV6NY259045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 114K BLUE 9045
  • Mileage 114,750 KM

Vehicle Description

