Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Sentra

50,913 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12457639

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 12457639
  2. 12457639
  3. 12457639
  4. 12457639
  5. 12457639
  6. 12457639
  7. 12457639
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,913KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0NY305096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Aspen White TriCoat]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25164
  • Mileage 50,913 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2016 Toyota Venza Redwood Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Toyota Venza Redwood Edition 140,392 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 RAM 1500 SXT 185,075 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 93,715 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Nissan Sentra