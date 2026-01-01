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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2022 Nissan Sentra

38,259 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV Local Trade | No Accidents | Low Milage

Watch This Vehicle
14140354

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV Local Trade | No Accidents | Low Milage

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 14140354
  2. 14140354
  3. 14140354
  4. 14140354
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,259KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV2NY275003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7K366
  • Mileage 38,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
2 tweeters in a-pillar
12-volt DC power outlet and 1 USB port and aux-in
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2022 Nissan Sentra