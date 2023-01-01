Menu
2022 Porsche Cayenne

7,571 KM

Details Description Features

$141,991

+ tax & licensing
$141,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2022 Porsche Cayenne

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$141,991

+ taxes & licensing

7,571KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10497660
  • Stock #: F58VR1
  • VIN: WP1AG2AY0NDA39069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,860 kgs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic
715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 w/Direct Fuel Injection

Exterior

Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Simulated Suede Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Race-Tex Simulated Suede Headliner

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Warn and Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

