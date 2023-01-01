2022 RAM 1500

$64,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 3 7 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 42,370 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Monotone Paint Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Electronic locking rear differential Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Off-Road Info Pages Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires Front Suspension Skid Plate Raised Ride Height Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers ... ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD) NEW SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY -inc: 12 Touchscreen All Radio-Equipped Vehicles All R1 High Radios WHEELS: 20 X 9 PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)

