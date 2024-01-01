Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 RAM 1500

58,611 KM

$58,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,611KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT6NN106638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

2022 RAM 1500