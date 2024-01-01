$64,999+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
4x4 SPORT - RMT ST, 12IN SCREEN, HTD SEAT!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN176880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LIFTED 4X4 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** 12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, LEATHER W/ CLOTH INSERTS *** Get in behind the wheel of the 2022 RAM 1500 and experience a world of refined power and luxury! This RAM is packed with cutting-edge technology and upgrades guaranteed to turn heads as you're driving to you destination! This truck is loaded with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......REMOTE START......Leather interior w/ Cloth Inserts......UCONNECT......Navigation......9 Amplified Speaker w/ Subwoofer......SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD......Dual Climate-Zone......COLOUR-MATCHED FENDER FLARES......Tonneau Cover......Bedliner......Aeroskin Hood Protector......RUNNING BOARDS......CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH......Trailer Brake Control......Power Adjustable Pedals......Reverse Camera......ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL......Ready Alert Braking......Trailer Sway Control......Rain Brake Support......Traction Control......Electronic Roll Mitigation......Hill Start Assist......USB A & C Inputs......AUX Media Input......Foldable Rear Centre Seat w/ Cupholders......5.7L HEMI V8 Engine......Automatic......20 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ BFGOODRICH TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with only 14,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! Now on sale for only $64,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
2022 RAM 1500