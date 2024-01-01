Menu
<strong>*** LIFTED 4X4 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** 12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, LEATHER W/ CLOTH INSERTS *** </strong>Get in behind the wheel of the 2022 RAM 1500 and experience a world of refined power and luxury! This RAM is packed with cutting-edge technology and upgrades guaranteed to turn heads as youre driving to you destination! This truck is loaded with features such as <b>HEATED SEATS</b>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......<strong>12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Leather interior w/ Cloth Inserts......<strong>UCONNECT</strong>......Navigation......9 Amplified Speaker w/ Subwoofer......<strong>SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD</strong>......Dual Climate-Zone......<b>COLOUR-MATCHED FENDER FLARES</b>......Tonneau Cover......Bedliner......Aeroskin Hood Protector......<strong>RUNNING BOARDS</strong>......<strong>CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH</strong>......Trailer Brake Control......Power Adjustable Pedals......Reverse Camera......<strong>ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL</strong>......Ready Alert Braking......Trailer Sway Control......Rain Brake Support......Traction Control......Electronic Roll Mitigation......Hill Start Assist......USB A & C Inputs......AUX Media Input......Foldable Rear Centre Seat w/ Cupholders......<strong>5.7L HEMI V8 </strong>Engine......Automatic......<strong>20 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ <b>BFGOODRICH TIRES</b>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with only <strong>14,500 KILOMETERS </strong>and original Books and Manuals!! Now on sale for only <strong>$64,999.00</strong>, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 RAM 1500

14,500 KM

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

4x4 SPORT - RMT ST, 12IN SCREEN, HTD SEAT!!

2022 RAM 1500

4x4 SPORT - RMT ST, 12IN SCREEN, HTD SEAT!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN176880

  Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 14,500 KM

*** LIFTED 4X4 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** 12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, LEATHER W/ CLOTH INSERTS *** Get in behind the wheel of the 2022 RAM 1500 and experience a world of refined power and luxury! This RAM is packed with cutting-edge technology and upgrades guaranteed to turn heads as you're driving to you destination! This truck is loaded with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......12.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......REMOTE START......Leather interior w/ Cloth Inserts......UCONNECT......Navigation......9 Amplified Speaker w/ Subwoofer......SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD......Dual Climate-Zone......COLOUR-MATCHED FENDER FLARES......Tonneau Cover......Bedliner......Aeroskin Hood Protector......RUNNING BOARDS......CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH......Trailer Brake Control......Power Adjustable Pedals......Reverse Camera......ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL......Ready Alert Braking......Trailer Sway Control......Rain Brake Support......Traction Control......Electronic Roll Mitigation......Hill Start Assist......USB A & C Inputs......AUX Media Input......Foldable Rear Centre Seat w/ Cupholders......5.7L HEMI V8 Engine......Automatic......20 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ BFGOODRICH TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with only 14,500 KILOMETERS and original Books and Manuals!! Now on sale for only $64,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Mirror(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 RAM 1500