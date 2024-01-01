Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 RAM 1500 REBEL</strong></div><ul> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><div><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong></div><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li></ul><div><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong></div><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Electronic Roll Mitigation</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Brake Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Trailer Sway Control</li></ul><div><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong></div><ul> <li>12-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple Carplay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Bluetooth</li></ul><div><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong></div><ul> <li>5.7L V8 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 RAM 1500

29,250 KM

Details Description

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11707396
  2. 11707396
  3. 11707396
  4. 11707396
  5. 11707396
  6. 11707396
  7. 11707396
  8. 11707396
  9. 11707396
  10. 11707396
  11. 11707396
  12. 11707396
  13. 11707396
  14. 11707396
  15. 11707396
  16. 11707396
  17. 11707396
  18. 11707396
  19. 11707396
  20. 11707396
  21. 11707396
  22. 11707396
  23. 11707396
  24. 11707396
  25. 11707396
  26. 11707396
  27. 11707396
  28. 11707396
  29. 11707396
  30. 11707396
  31. 11707396
  32. 11707396
Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,250KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT5NN114892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28967P
  • Mileage 29,250 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES OF THE 2022 RAM 1500 REBEL
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Brake Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Trailer Sway Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 12-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple Carplay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Bluetooth

PERFORMANCE
  • 5.7L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS 51,750 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX 19,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! 42,750 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500