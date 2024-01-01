$48,999+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED DIESEL!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFPM9NN351470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30141P
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 RAM 1500 Limited stands as a remarkable example of what a luxury pickup can be. With its blend of powerful engine options, refined interior, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional towing capabilities, it offers everything a truck lover could want and more. Whether you're looking for a daily driver that provides comfort and style or a capable workhorse for hauling and towing, the RAM 1500 Limited delivers it all. It's a truck that offers the perfect balance of work and play, power and luxury, ensuring that drivers are equipped for any adventure they take on.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 RAM 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2022 RAM 1500 LIMITED
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Remote Tailgate Release
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Trailer Brake Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 12-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
- 3.0L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
