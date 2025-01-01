$49,620+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, FULLY LOADED
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$49,620
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,100KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT4NN204527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 10 Speakers, 12 Touchscreen, 124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Way Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bed Utility Group, Block heater, Body-Colour Bumper Group, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Compass, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Connectivity - US/Canada, Delay-off headlights, Delete 4-Corner Air Suspension, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Driver door bin, Driver Seat w/Memory Setting, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front Ventilated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Phone Communication, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, Illuminated entry, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Pirelli Brand Tires, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Full-Length Floor Console, Premium Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 25M Limited, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Chrome Key Fob, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22 x 9 Polished Aluminum w/Inserts.
Bright White Clearcoat 2022 Ram 1500 Limited ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, FULLY LOADED 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Satin Chrome Key Fob
Front collision mitigation
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 RAM 1500