Dealer permit #5686

2022 RAM 1500

138,371 KM

Details

$41,498

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Sport | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

12704220

2022 RAM 1500

Sport | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$41,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,371KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT7NN166215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

