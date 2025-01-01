$49,687+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport 5.99% O.A.C
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$49,687
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Experience raw power and rugged elegance with this 2022 Ram 1500 Sport. This used truck is a testament to Ram's commitment to performance and comfort, offering a perfect blend of capability and luxury.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD
- Uconnect 5W NAV system with massive 12-inch touchscreen
- Sport Performance Hood for enhanced aesthetics and cooling
- Class IV Receiver Hitch and Trailer Brake Control for serious towing
- Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals for driver comfort
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and ParkView Back-Up Camera
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot for constant connectivity
Don't miss out on this exceptional Ram 1500 Sport. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram today to experience it firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for any questions. Your next adventure awaits with this capable and stylish truck!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
