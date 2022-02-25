2022 RAM 1500

$77,994 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 2 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8328285

8328285 Stock #: F4EJ72

F4EJ72 VIN: 1C6SRFLT4NN118707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4EJ72

Mileage 11,229 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Off-Road Suspension 1590# Maximum Payload Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Dual Exhaust Tips Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Compass Floor mats Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-way front headrests Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking Collision Mitigation-Front Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console, Under Seat Lighting, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, P...

