2022 RAM 1500 Classic

1,322 KM

Details Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10613067
  • Stock #: P10435
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG1NS199450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10435
  • Mileage 1,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
Delete Sport Hood Decal
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4 DISPLAY
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Body-Colour Door Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

