Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

64,793 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,793KM
VIN 1C6RR7LTXNS122508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
Delete Sport Hood Decal
WHEELS: 17 X 8 MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4 DISPLAY
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Body-Colour Door Handles
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Tr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out ...
BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full-Size Spare Tire MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats Wheels: 17 x 8 Matte Black Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic