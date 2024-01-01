Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2,555 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

1500 Express

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

1500 Express

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,555KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT2NG259225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,555 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 RAM 1500 Classic