$38,490+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Touch Screen | Hemi !
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4X4 Crewcab | Accident Free | Touch Screen | Hemi !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$38,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 99,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab! With only one previous owner and an accident-free history, this truck is a reliable choice for any adventure.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine
- 4x4 capability for all-terrain handling
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- ParkView Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering
- Deep tinted glass for privacy and sun protection
- Fog lamps for improved visibility in adverse conditions
- Sentry Key Immobilizer for enhanced security
Don't miss out on this exceptional truck! Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Ram 1500 Classic for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your purchase journey. Reserve your spot now and discover why this truck is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and reliability.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555