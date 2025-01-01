Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey Winnipeg, This is Ride Times Escape the Horror Event. Winter is closing in fast, and the scariest thing you can do is wait. Every year the same thing happens. As soon as the first snow hits, demand for trucks and SUVs explodes and prices shoot up. Vehicles that look affordable today will cost more tomorrow. Waiting only makes your next ride harder to afford. The horror ends here. Drive today. Beat winter. This October, you get: - $0 down - No payments until 2026 OAC - Fast approvals for every situation - Flexible financing for real budgets Across Canada there are about 220,000 used vehicles for sale right now. The average list price is $37,600. The affordable ones go first, and they are not being replaced quickly. When theyre gone, theyre gone. At Ride Time, we keep 80 to 120 certified rides on hand. Most under $30K. Every one safety-inspected, CarFax ready, and backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. Every ride is first come, first served. When its gone, its gone. Eighteen years in business. More than 1,000 five-star reviews. Family-owned. Trusted by customers across the country and around the world. So stop waiting. Stop worrying. Start driving. Text us now at 204-813-6507 or browse at fast.ridetime.ca. Your next ride is here, and October is your chance to escape the horror. DLR 4080

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

125,434 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
13054112

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 13054112
  2. 13054112
  3. 13054112
  4. 13054112
  5. 13054112
Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,434KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT3NS250536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25356
  • Mileage 125,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey Winnipeg, This is Ride Times Escape the Horror Event. Winter is closing in fast, and the scariest thing you can do is wait. Every year the same thing happens. As soon as the first snow hits, demand for trucks and SUVs explodes and prices shoot up. Vehicles that look affordable today will cost more tomorrow. Waiting only makes your next ride harder to afford. The horror ends here. Drive today. Beat winter. This October, you get: - $0 down - No payments until 2026 OAC - Fast approvals for every situation - Flexible financing for real budgets Across Canada there are about 220,000 used vehicles for sale right now. The average list price is $37,600. The affordable ones go first, and they are not being replaced quickly. When theyre gone, theyre gone. At Ride Time, we keep 80 to 120 certified rides on hand. Most under $30K. Every one safety-inspected, CarFax ready, and backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. Every ride is first come, first served. When its gone, its gone. Eighteen years in business. More than 1,000 five-star reviews. Family-owned. Trusted by customers across the country and around the world. So stop waiting. Stop worrying. Start driving. Text us now at 204-813-6507 or browse at fast.ridetime.ca. Your next ride is here, and October is your chance to escape the horror. DLR 4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 165,856 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota C-HR BASE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota C-HR BASE 143,071 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 116,664 KM $33,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 RAM 1500 Classic