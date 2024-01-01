2022 RAM 2500

Menu
2022 DODGE RAM 2500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS 6.4L HEMI 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 6 passenger with ONLY 26,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, 12 INCH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $63,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780. Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

VIN 3C6UR5DJ4NG365752

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 2500