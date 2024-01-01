$74,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Sport Package - Htd Steering, Bucket Seats, Navigation
2022 RAM 2500
Sport Package - Htd Steering, Bucket Seats, Navigation
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ0NG146559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29825PA
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** UPGRADED SPORT PACKAGE! *** LARAMIE SPORT CONSOLE W/ HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit mats. Only 16,000 kilometers and now sale priced at just $74,800! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2022 RAM 2500