Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** UPGRADED SPORT PACKAGE! *** LARAMIE SPORT CONSOLE W/ HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! *** </strong>Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br />This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit mats. Only 16,000 kilometers and now sale priced at just $74,800! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851 <p>Sold to another happy customer</p>

2022 RAM 2500

16,000 KM

Details Description

$74,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Sport Package - Htd Steering, Bucket Seats, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
12018610

2022 RAM 2500

Sport Package - Htd Steering, Bucket Seats, Navigation

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 12018610
  2. 12018610
  3. 12018610
  4. 12018610
  5. 12018610
  6. 12018610
  7. 12018610
  8. 12018610
  9. 12018610
  10. 12018610
  11. 12018610
  12. 12018610
  13. 12018610
  14. 12018610
  15. 12018610
  16. 12018610
  17. 12018610
  18. 12018610
  19. 12018610
  20. 12018610
  21. 12018610
  22. 12018610
  23. 12018610
  24. 12018610
  25. 12018610
  26. 12018610
  27. 12018610
  28. 12018610
  29. 12018610
  30. 12018610
  31. 12018610
  32. 12018610
  33. 12018610
  34. 12018610
  35. 12018610
  36. 12018610
  37. 12018610
  38. 12018610
  39. 12018610
  40. 12018610
  41. 12018610
  42. 12018610
  43. 12018610
Contact Seller

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ0NG146559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29825PA
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** UPGRADED SPORT PACKAGE! *** LARAMIE SPORT CONSOLE W/ HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit mats. Only 16,000 kilometers and now sale priced at just $74,800! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Sold to another happy customer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT PACKAGE-MIDDLE CONSOLE, HARD TONNEAU! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT PACKAGE-MIDDLE CONSOLE, HARD TONNEAU! 90,000 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT - CLEAN CARFAX!! 6-Passenger Seating!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT - CLEAN CARFAX!! 6-Passenger Seating!! 77,500 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED DIESEL!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED DIESEL!! 94,000 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500