2022 RAM 2500

$98,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9446128

9446128 Stock #: DT8143

DT8143 VIN: 3C6UR5TL9NG312905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DT8143

Mileage 12,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.