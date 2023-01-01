Menu
2022 RAM 2500

12,000 KM

Details Description

$98,800

+ tax & licensing
$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

** LIMITED MEGA CUMMINS. ** ....AS NEW!!! ABSOLUTE LUXURY!!

2022 RAM 2500

** LIMITED MEGA CUMMINS. ** ....AS NEW!!! ABSOLUTE LUXURY!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446128
  • Stock #: DT8143
  • VIN: 3C6UR5TL9NG312905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8143
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** SPECIAL ORDERED WITH EVERY FEATURE AVAILABLE!! ** ABSOLUTELY BUILT TO IMPRESS.....this is a luxurious MEGA CAB that is undeniably AS NEW!!
Scroll through the extensive option list to view the features and pristine condition...... immaculate inside and outside!! FULL COMPREHENSIVE LIMITED PACKAGE + SUNROOF + GENUINE LEATHER INTERIOR + 12 INCH MEGA MEDIA CENTER + NAVIGATION + HEATED SEATS + COOLED SEATS + RAM BOX + TOO MANY MORE TO LIST!!

Apart from being totally gorgeous..........this truck is a monster workhorse as well. Pull anything effortlessly and totally in style! Tons of dollars spent in factory upgrades.......and save over $10,000.00 just in luxury tax alone!! $98,800 with dealer financing on site!! Just arrived, stay tuned for further details.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

