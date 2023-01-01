$98,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
** LIMITED MEGA CUMMINS. ** ....AS NEW!!! ABSOLUTE LUXURY!!
12,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446128
- Stock #: DT8143
- VIN: 3C6UR5TL9NG312905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT8143
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Scroll through the extensive option list to view the features and pristine condition...... immaculate inside and outside!! FULL COMPREHENSIVE LIMITED PACKAGE + SUNROOF + GENUINE LEATHER INTERIOR + 12 INCH MEGA MEDIA CENTER + NAVIGATION + HEATED SEATS + COOLED SEATS + RAM BOX + TOO MANY MORE TO LIST!!
Apart from being totally gorgeous..........this truck is a monster workhorse as well. Pull anything effortlessly and totally in style! Tons of dollars spent in factory upgrades.......and save over $10,000.00 just in luxury tax alone!! $98,800 with dealer financing on site!! Just arrived, stay tuned for further details.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
