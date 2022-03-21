2022 Salem FSX by Forest River 280RTX

$50,800 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8817089

8817089 Stock #: TR7476

TR7476 VIN: 5ZT2SMTB4NG073876

Vehicle Details Stock # TR7476

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.