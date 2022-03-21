Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Salem FSX by Forest River 280RTX

0 KM

Details Description

$50,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Salem FSX by Forest River 280RTX

2022 Salem FSX by Forest River 280RTX

Platinum Pkg Toy Hauler w/ Big Patio & 11 Ft Garage!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Salem FSX by Forest River 280RTX

Platinum Pkg Toy Hauler w/ Big Patio & 11 Ft Garage!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8817089
  2. 8817089
  3. 8817089
  4. 8817089
  5. 8817089
  6. 8817089
  7. 8817089
  8. 8817089
  9. 8817089
  10. 8817089
  11. 8817089
  12. 8817089
  13. 8817089
  14. 8817089
  15. 8817089
  16. 8817089
  17. 8817089
  18. 8817089
  19. 8817089
  20. 8817089
  21. 8817089
  22. 8817089
  23. 8817089
  24. 8817089
  25. 8817089
  26. 8817089
  27. 8817089
  28. 8817089
Contact Seller

$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817089
  • Stock #: TR7476
  • VIN: 5ZT2SMTB4NG073876

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # TR7476
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 32 FOOT + SLIDE TOY HAULER! *** FIREPLACE + REAR PATIO + 13 FOOT GARAGE!! *** PLATINUM PACKAGE + SLEEP UPTO SIX COMFORTABLY!!! ***

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,000 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 32,000 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory