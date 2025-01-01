Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2022 Sea-Doo/BRP SPARK

Details Description

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Sea-Doo/BRP SPARK

2Up Trixx 2 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle
12286596

2022 Sea-Doo/BRP SPARK

2Up Trixx 2 SEATER

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025!

Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.

Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST

Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211

Category: Used Boat

Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2019 Ford F-350 XLT 4X4 CREW CAB - DECK TRUCK for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-350 XLT 4X4 CREW CAB - DECK TRUCK 64,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 58,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 187,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2022 Sea-Doo/BRP SPARK