2022 Stealth Cargo Trailer
ROYAL CARGO 14X7
2022 Stealth Cargo Trailer
ROYAL CARGO 14X7
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Cargo
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!!!
2022 ROYAL CARGO TRAILER
14X7
GREAT TRAILER, IN VERY GOOD CONDITON
NOT CHEAPLY MADE
2 SPARE TIRES
TIE DOWNS
STRAP HOLDERS
TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE
NO ISSUES AT ALL
SHOWS LIKE NEW, WITH LIGHT, MINIMAL USE!
POWERED INTERIOR
LED LIGHTS
PRICED TO SELL AT $$$
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
TRADES OF ALL SORTS WELCOME !!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
