2022 Stealth Cargo Trailer

<p><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!!!</strong></p><p> </p><p>2022 ROYAL CARGO TRAILER </p><p>14X7 </p><p>GREAT TRAILER, IN VERY GOOD CONDITON</p><p>NOT CHEAPLY MADE</p><p>2 SPARE TIRES</p><p>TIE DOWNS</p><p>STRAP HOLDERS</p><p>TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE</p><p>NO ISSUES AT ALL</p><p>SHOWS LIKE NEW, WITH LIGHT, MINIMAL USE!</p><p>POWERED INTERIOR</p><p>LED LIGHTS </p><p>PRICED TO SELL AT $$$</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p>TRADES OF ALL SORTS WELCOME !!</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!</p>

ROYAL CARGO 14X7

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!!!

 

2022 ROYAL CARGO TRAILER 

14X7 

GREAT TRAILER, IN VERY GOOD CONDITON

NOT CHEAPLY MADE

2 SPARE TIRES

TIE DOWNS

STRAP HOLDERS

TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE

NO ISSUES AT ALL

SHOWS LIKE NEW, WITH LIGHT, MINIMAL USE!

POWERED INTERIOR

LED LIGHTS 

PRICED TO SELL AT $$$

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

TRADES OF ALL SORTS WELCOME !!

WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!

