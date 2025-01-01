Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2022 Subaru Forester

27,378 KM

$28,498

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience Low KM's | Locally Owned

12415113

2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience Low KM's | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
27,378KM
VIN JF2SKEDC1NH464896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
shift lock
stolen vehicle recovery
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
x-mode
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Remote Horn and Lights
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
steering wheel integrated audio controls
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included)
concierge
stolen vehicle immobilizer
vehicle security alarm notification
vehicle health
Wheels: 17" x 7" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
front and rear dual USB ports
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
auxiliary audio input in centre console and Subaru STARLINK connected services: advanced automatic collision notification
remote door lock and unlock
remote engine start and stop
remote climate control
remote vehicle locator (free 3-year trial subscription included)
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system
normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls
8-way power-adjustable driver seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually-adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6-speaker system
6.5" touch-screen infotainment system

