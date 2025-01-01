$39,992+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT | No Accidents | Winter Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$39,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,031 KM
Vehicle Description
AND the all-season tires are brand new! We don't see Outbacks very often, what a beautiful color combo with the brown interior!
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort in this 2022 Subaru Outback Premier XT. With its sleek Crystal Black Silica exterior and luxurious brown interior, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive system for exceptional traction
- Spacious interior accommodating up to 5 passengers
- Advanced 2.4L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality
- Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for convenience
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
Experience the Subaru difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to reserve your test drive, start the purchase process, or get answers to any questions you may have. Our team is ready to help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Subaru Outback.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
