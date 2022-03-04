2022 Tesla Model 3

$83,992 + taxes & licensing 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 41 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 9.00 Axle Ratio Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Entertainment System w/Digital Media Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Electric Engine Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

