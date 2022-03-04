$83,992+ tax & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Canada Wide Delivery Available*
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$83,992
- Listing ID: 8459646
- Stock #: F4GH52
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7NF204382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41 KM
Vehicle Description
* Rates will vary depending on vehicle and destination. This Model 3 includes the Auto Pilot upgrade! Clean Car Fax too!
We are so excited to be getting this Model 3 in! Exterior is Pearl White with the Black interior. Yes, there is the Auto Pilot feature. Clean Car Fax. The most interesting interior and screen design in the industry?
There is a global shortage of inventory, may we suggest agreeing to purchase with a deposit and subject to test drive upon arrival? We have already sold the incoming Blue Model 3 Long Range like that, the market is red hot right now.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details. For example the wheels are different. We can email a picture of the actual rim if required prior to vehicle arrival.
