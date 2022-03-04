Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

41 KM

Details Description Features

$83,992

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

Long Range Canada Wide Delivery Available*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

41KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8459646
  • Stock #: F4GH52
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7NF204382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41 KM

Vehicle Description

* Rates will vary depending on vehicle and destination. This Model 3 includes the Auto Pilot upgrade! Clean Car Fax too!
We are so excited to be getting this Model 3 in! Exterior is Pearl White with the Black interior. Yes, there is the Auto Pilot feature. Clean Car Fax. The most interesting interior and screen design in the industry?
There is a global shortage of inventory, may we suggest agreeing to purchase with a deposit and subject to test drive upon arrival? We have already sold the incoming Blue Model 3 Long Range like that, the market is red hot right now.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details. For example the wheels are different. We can email a picture of the actual rim if required prior to vehicle arrival.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Electric Engine
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

