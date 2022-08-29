2022 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9240739

9240739 Stock #: 7462

7462 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF331045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Stock # 7462

Mileage 1,874 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.