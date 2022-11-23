$57,589+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range F.S.D Capability
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$57,589
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410635
- Stock #: F4MH9F
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF196195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4MH9F
- Mileage 3,942 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
This Model 3 also comes equipped with the following optional features:
Solid Black Paint = $2,000
SPECS:
Autopilot
All Black Interior
Solid Black (PBSB)
Partial Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires March 4, 2026 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires March 4, 2030 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires March 4, 2030 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Merge by Birchwood is where online car buying meets real world service. Purchase your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home, or wherever you are! Its simple, easy and convenient. Shop with confidence knowing the Birchwood team is behind you.
Transparent all-in pricing. Choose the payment thats right for you.
Buy with confidence with our 7-day return guarantee. Dont love it? Return it!
Delivered right to your door.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.