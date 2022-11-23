$71,666+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range | F.S.D Capability |
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9423460
- Stock #: F4MNFX
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0NF266528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 252 KM
Vehicle Description
Winter is here, but its amazing how this All Wheel Drive Tesla handles it.
This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range All Wheel Drive is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
SPECS:
Autopilot
All Black Premium Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Long Range All-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires June 13, 2026 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 13, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 13, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
