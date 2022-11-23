Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

10,665 KM

Details Description Features

$75,244

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$75,244

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance AWD | New Tires!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance AWD | New Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9424470
  2. 9424470
  3. 9424470
  4. 9424470
  5. 9424470
  6. 9424470
  7. 9424470
  8. 9424470
  9. 9424470
  10. 9424470
  11. 9424470
  12. 9424470
  13. 9424470
  14. 9424470
  15. 9424470
  16. 9424470
  17. 9424470
  18. 9424470
  19. 9424470
  20. 9424470
  21. 9424470
  22. 9424470
  23. 9424470
  24. 9424470
  25. 9424470
Contact Seller

$75,244

+ taxes & licensing

10,665KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424470
  • Stock #: F4N31E
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EC0NF198045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4N31E
  • Mileage 10,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance All Wheel Drive is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.

This Model 3 comes equipped with aftermarket 20" and BRAND NEW tires. It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!

***Please note: Factory 20'' Uberturbine Wheels is NOT available with this vehicle ***

SPECS:
Performance Brakes
Autopilot
Premium Interior
Performance All-Wheel Drive
Midnight Silver Metallic (PMNG)
All Black Premium Interior
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Performance Pedals
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go



ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2026 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Battery Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Primary photo is stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, however the remaining pictures are.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Uberturbine
Tires: P235/35R20
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 252 KM
$71,666 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 40,672 KM
$73,807 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 S...
 1,808 KM
$62,531 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory