2022 Tesla Model 3
Performance AWD | New Tires!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9424470
- Stock #: F4N31E
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EC0NF198045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance All Wheel Drive is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
This Model 3 comes equipped with aftermarket 20" and BRAND NEW tires. It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
***Please note: Factory 20'' Uberturbine Wheels is NOT available with this vehicle ***
SPECS:
Performance Brakes
Autopilot
Premium Interior
Performance All-Wheel Drive
Midnight Silver Metallic (PMNG)
All Black Premium Interior
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Performance Pedals
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2026 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires March 16, 2030 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Primary photo is stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, however the remaining pictures are.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
