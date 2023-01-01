Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

3,000 KM

Details Description

$52,600

+ tax & licensing
$52,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range - AS NEW! Pano Roof, Tesla Warranty

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range - AS NEW! Pano Roof, Tesla Warranty

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$52,600

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9683047
  • Stock #: SCV8304
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6NF239714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8304
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY LIKE NEW! *** TESLA WARRANTY INLCUDED, ONLY 3000 KILOMETERS!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF + HEATED LEATHER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Tesla Model 3 comes with all Books & Manuals, and both original key cards. Sale priced at only $52,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

