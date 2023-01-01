$52,600+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range - AS NEW! Pano Roof, Tesla Warranty
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
3,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9683047
- Stock #: SCV8304
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6NF239714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV8304
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Tesla Model 3 comes with all Books & Manuals, and both original key cards. Sale priced at only $52,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
