2022 Tesla Model Y

* Canada Wide Delivery rates will vary depending on vehicle and location, please contact us for details. Incoming soon, will sell fast.
We have managed to acquire a few other Teslas and they are selling before they are rinsed off. This one comes with winter tires as shown in the photo plus additional all seasons.
Long Range with the Auto Pilot feature.
With the price of fuel electric vehicles are surging in popularity! Cal for details soon.
Shown with one profile stock photo, but the remaining photos are of the actual Tesla.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,302 lbs)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10.5" Rr Uberturbine
Tires: 255/35R21 Front & 275/35R21 Rear
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents