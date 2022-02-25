2022 Tesla Model Y

$98,992 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8368158

8368158 Stock #: F4FJWH

F4FJWH VIN: 7SAYGDEF8NF318642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4FJWH

Mileage 8,551 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates Axle Ratio: TBD Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,302 lbs) Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10.5" Rr Uberturbine Tires: 255/35R21 Front & 275/35R21 Rear Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Heated rear seats Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 1 Spd Automatic Transmission

