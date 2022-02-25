2022 Tesla Model Y

* Canada Wide Delivery rates will vary depending on vehicle and location, please contact us for details. Incoming soon, will sell fast.
We have managed to acquire a few other Teslas and they are selling before they are rinsed off.
Long Range with the Auto Pilot feature.
With the price of fuel electric vehicles are surging in popularity! Call for details soon.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity
GVWR: 2,591kgs (5,712lbs)
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera

Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats and custom driver profiles, 2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Electric Engine
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
