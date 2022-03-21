$108,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range Tesla Sill Red Hot
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$108,992
- Listing ID: 8814365
- Stock #: F4MMPE
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE3NF468052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70 KM
Vehicle Description
And we have a special promotional offer: when financing with us we are including a Level 2 Charge Point Station! Amazing!
We have a phenomenal selection of Tesla to review. Model 3, Model Y, All Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, 5 passenger, 7 passenger, and more!
What we are suggesting is that since Tesla is so in demand that if this is the vehicle for you then do a deal subject to test drive. Hold it with a deposit as other people have done here.
Our understanding is new orders from Tesla can take over a year to arrive.
This Model Y has the All Wheel Drive, the basic Auto Pilot, Black Wheels, and so much more.
And with such low km and a clean Car Fax it is pretty much new.
Please call for details, they are selling very quickly.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details and we may even have a few actual pictures we can share!
