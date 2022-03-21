Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

70 KM

Details Description Features

$108,992

+ tax & licensing
$108,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range Tesla Sill Red Hot

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range Tesla Sill Red Hot

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$108,992

+ taxes & licensing

70KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8814365
  Stock #: F4MMPE
  VIN: 7SAYGDEE3NF468052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4MMPE
  • Mileage 70 KM

Vehicle Description

And we have a special promotional offer: when financing with us we are including a Level 2 Charge Point Station! Amazing!
We have a phenomenal selection of Tesla to review. Model 3, Model Y, All Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, 5 passenger, 7 passenger, and more!
What we are suggesting is that since Tesla is so in demand that if this is the vehicle for you then do a deal subject to test drive. Hold it with a deposit as other people have done here.
Our understanding is new orders from Tesla can take over a year to arrive.
This Model Y has the All Wheel Drive, the basic Auto Pilot, Black Wheels, and so much more.
And with such low km and a clean Car Fax it is pretty much new.
Please call for details, they are selling very quickly.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details and we may even have a few actual pictures we can share!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity
GVWR: 2,591kgs (5,712lbs)
Fog Lights
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats and custom driver profiles, 2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

